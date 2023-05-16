In the mood for a swashbuckling adventure that is part “Pirates of the Caribbean,” part “Treasure Island”? Torchsong Entertainment has you covered.
“The Jolly Riot: Pirate Rock Adventure,” running May 26-June 4 at the Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge, 10282 S.E. Main St., Milwaukie, features “exciting original rock songs and heavy metal sea shanties by local writers,” said Heidi Davis, Torchsong’s artistic director and producer of the production.
The lively musical has “everything we love about the pirate genre: rum, sea monsters, mermaids, sword fights, rum, bad pirate accents and more rum,” she added.
The plot of “The Jolly Riot” revolves around the journey of Josephine Doyle, who has been slaving away serving 'taters and grog to the many pirate patrons of The Sunk'n Norwegian Tavern since she was a small child.
But her world is suddenly turned upside down when she joins the crew of cutthroat pirate Captain Red Molly Robinson in search of the infamous treasure of a terrifying sea monster. Along the way, Doyle must face murderous mermaids, treacherous ocean storms and a massive sea monster, all the while finding her place among the crew and the strength to stand on her own.
Original musical
“The Jolly Riot” is an original show written by local playwright William Thomas Berk.
“We originally produced the show in 2018 as a jukebox musical, meaning that William chose songs by prominent pirate metal and rock bands to integrate into the plot,” Davis said.
This time around, she and Berk collaborated on writing lyrics and she and Ken Bussell co-wrote the music.
“It was such a hit last time with audiences that we jumped at the chance to revamp it with all original songs,” Davis said.
Why a musical about pirates?
“The Torchsong brand has always been about producing shows with either a sci-fi, fantasy, adventure or spooky theme with a whole lot of camp and fun,” Davis said.
She added that one of the company’s staples is having a live rock band play for the shows. In this production, Bussell will play guitar, Loren Thompson will play bass and Davis will play keyboard and piccolo.
Challenges, rewards
One of the challenges involved in the musical is having a cast of 18, many of whom will perform for the first time with a Torchsong production.
“The sword fights and stage combat are always time consuming and challenging because they need to be done with not only the actors' but the audience's safety in mind,” Davis said
“Also, choreographing songs involving giant sea monster attacks, evil mermaids, singing coconuts and dancing pirates can be not only creatively challenging but involve a lot of practice and polishing,” Davis added.
For her, the rewards come from community building.
“That's what our company is really about. We love bringing live theater and original works to the greater Portland area, cultivating local writers and artists and building lifelong friendships and connections within our casts and crews,” Davis said.
She noted that she is an active member of the lodge, and added that “The Odd Fellows is basically a community service organization; we’ve been striving post-COVID to rebuild our community outreach.
“One of those ways is by bringing the arts at an affordable ticket price to downtown Milwaukie; we'd love to house other theater and arts-based groups there in the future.”
Delighting an audience
Because the music is so catchy and fun, audiences will walk out of the production with more than one tune stuck in their heads, she said,
“Our musical influences for various songs included Lead Zepplin, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Slipknot and Alestorm, so there's a wide range of rock and metal songs in the show,” Davis said.
“The world we've created will really draw people in. Between William's in-depth character creation, the costumes, props and choreography, it's a pretty immersive experience,” she said.
“Our director, Makaela Terance, is super creative and really has an amazing knack for blending campy and sincere, comedy and drama,” Davis noted.
“There are plenty of laughs and silliness, but also some heartfelt moments as well as suspense and excitement that will have people on the edge of their seats.”
She added, “Audiences are going to be delightfully surprised by the level of talent they'll see on our stage.”