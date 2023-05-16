Pirate musical photo

Pictured warming up for their pirate treasure hunt adventure are, left to right, Yael Niccum, Jasmine Azure, Aric Clark, Tiara Primus, Rachel Allen, Aliyah Lamb, Maddy Gourlet and Ross Hammer.

 Courtesy photo: Lydia Fleming

In the mood for a swashbuckling adventure that is part “Pirates of the Caribbean,” part “Treasure Island”? Torchsong Entertainment has you covered.

“The Jolly Riot: Pirate Rock Adventure,” running May 26-June 4 at the Samaritan Odd Fellows Lodge, 10282 S.E. Main St., Milwaukie, features “exciting original rock songs and heavy metal sea shanties by local writers,” said Heidi Davis, Torchsong’s artistic director and producer of the production.