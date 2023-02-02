122522-mailcarriershotmilwaukie

Police arrested a woman without injuries after she allegedly broke into a stranger's house in Milwaukie.

 PMG File Photo

Milwaukie police arrested a woman on Feb. 1 after she entered a stranger's private residence and hid under a pile of blankets in a bedroom closet, authorities say.

Alexis Rentas, 40, was lodged at Clackamas County Jail and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. Police said that the suspect was "initially not compliant with officers’ instructions, requiring the display of taser devices." After additional voice commands by police, Rentas was taken into custody with no injuries sustained by the involved parties.