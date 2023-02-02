Milwaukie police arrested a woman on Feb. 1 after she entered a stranger's private residence and hid under a pile of blankets in a bedroom closet, authorities say.
Alexis Rentas, 40, was lodged at Clackamas County Jail and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. Police said that the suspect was "initially not compliant with officers’ instructions, requiring the display of taser devices." After additional voice commands by police, Rentas was taken into custody with no injuries sustained by the involved parties.
This incident began when police responded to reports of a woman in a “manic state” near Milwaukie Bowl around 1:15 a.m. While checking out the area, a different caller reported that someone was yelling and banging on her windows near Southeast Harrison Street.
Officers say they arrived at the location and found porch decorations that were damaged and flipped over.
A short time later, officers heard residents near 28th Avenue and Harrison Street yelling for assistance.
Police observed that the windows to the residents' entry door had been broken and a piece of furniture was pushed up against the door to prevent it from opening, according to authorities. The residents told police that there was a stranger inside their house.
Subsequently police said they entered the residence and located Rentas, who they say fitted the description of the suspect in the original call.