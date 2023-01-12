Upon seeing recent polling showing likely voters largely supportive, Clackamas Fire Board members are poised to refer a measure to voters asking them to pass a tax increase to support the fire district with an extra 52 cents per $1,000 of assessed value starting in July 2023.

Given the average assessed value of a single-family home, most Clackamas Fire taxpayers would pay more than an extra $170 annually in property taxes if the levy passes.