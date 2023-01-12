Upon seeing recent polling showing likely voters largely supportive, Clackamas Fire Board members are poised to refer a measure to voters asking them to pass a tax increase to support the fire district with an extra 52 cents per $1,000 of assessed value starting in July 2023.
Given the average assessed value of a single-family home, most Clackamas Fire taxpayers would pay more than an extra $170 annually in property taxes if the levy passes.
At the next board meeting at the end of January, Fire Chief Nick Browne will be recommending that the board refer the measure to voters in the May election. At their Jan. 9 meeting, Browne told the board members, who were generally supportive of the district’s plan, that the new funding source, if approved by voters, would hire 62 new professional firefighters who would staff two additional stations and provide support staffing at several other strategically located stations.
Browne explained to board members that hiring firefighters and increasing staffing at various fire stations would benefit citizens across the district, regardless of whether they live next to a fire station that would be receiving additional staffing. Under the proposal, firefighters would have increased average response times for responding to both medical and fire emergencies in every neighborhood across the district.
“This is a quicker response, and a more efficient response package that we’re bringing forward,” he said.
Clarkes and Logan fire stations, located south of Oregon City, would with voter support have Clackamas Fire paramedic staffers stationed 24/7 for the first time in many years. They’ve been previously staffed by volunteers on most nights and weekends.
By not having to send out paramedics to these rural areas, Clackamas Fire’s four-person teams would be available to battle fires more likely to appear in urban areas. Four-person teams are needed to safely battle house fires, but many of Clackamas Fire’s fire stations are currently staffed by three-person teams who must respond to house fires using two teams of firefighters from nearby stations.
Voter support would reverse budget cuts starting in March last year that forced five Clackamas Fire stations to reduce staffing levels. There were eight fire stations with four-person staffing, and now there are only three stations with these staffing levels — Oregon City Hilltop, Lake Road and Mt. Scott — which are strategically located in the busiest areas of the district. Beavercreek, Boring, Damascus, Oak Grove and Station 1 near 82nd Avenue no longer have four-person staffs and are operating with three-person fire crews like the majority of the district's total 21 fire stations.
John Horvick, senior vice president of Oregon nonpartisan scientific polling firm DHM Research, said about 50% of likely voters would support the measure based on a sample ballot title simply asking whether citizens would pass the tax increase.
After hearing what the measure would do for firefighters, about 61% of all voters, including 49% of Republicans polled, supported the measure, which Horvick and board members said was a good sign.
“What we have found so far is that the support for the levy goes up when we tell them what we're trying to accomplish, and we thought that was a really positive thing,” said Clackamas Fire Board member Chris Hawes.
“Ensuring fast responses” for “all parts of the district” was the most effective message, based on polled voters saying that was a “good” reason for voting for the measure. Voters, to a lesser degree, also largely supported messaging that emphasized the district’s ability to use extra funding to combat increasing prevalence of wildfires each summer.
Browne said that the survey was fulfilling one aspect of many pieces of “engaging the community as much as we possibly could.” Fire district officials have also been conducting presentations to business alliances, neighborhood associations, Rotary Clubs and on social media. District staff have held several public open houses on the levy districtwide, the most popular of which was on Jan. 7 in Oregon City, where district mascot Sparky the Fire Dog led children and families on a tour of the fire station.
With a margin of error at 5.7%, the survey conducted from Nov. 28-Dec. 6 took six minutes to complete either by phone or text. In surveying 300 likely voters in the May 2023 special election, pollsters set quotas for the gender, race, age and political affiliation of likely voters, based on past participation trends for this type of election.
“It’s a much smaller, tighter electorate,” Horvick said of likely voters during a May election during an odd-numbered year. “It’ll be more educated, older.”
Clackamas Fire is one of the largest and busiest emergency response agencies in Metro area, serving more than 220,000 residents across 235 square miles and responding to approximately 30,000 calls each year. Unlike agencies such as the Marion County Fire District and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Clackamas Fire does not have an enhanced levy to fund firefighter positions and equipment needs.
In May 2019, 82.24% of voters approved a renewal of TVF&R's five-year local option levy that costs property taxpayers 45 cents per $1,000/assessed value. In Marion County, the fire district voters approved a five-year local option levy of 59 cents per $1,000 assessed value in May 2021.
About 32% of Clackamas Fire District voters feel that Oregon is heading in the right direction, compared with 24% of people statewide who think that the state is heading in the right direction, according to DHM Research. But most Oregon voters have supported funding measures for their local communities.
“Big picture, despite the negativity, voters are still willing to invest,” Horvick said.
Even with outreach by the district and previous media coverage, fiscal management is not yet on the top of mind for Clackamas Fire voters. Only about 7% of the voters surveyed said they have heard about the district’s fiscal management or potential funding measure.