The purpose of this letter is to clarify some details about the cover story in the Dec. 28 issue of the Clackamas Review regarding Milwaukie’s possible withdrawal from the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District (NCPRD). The Milwaukie City Council is considering whether or not to withdraw from NCPRD. In order to determine the process for withdrawal, the city filed a legal action in July asking the court to validate a provision in a 2008 intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the city and NCPRD that provides the process required for the city to withdraw. The city believes the IGA provision controls and the county contends that it does not.

The basic question before the court is whether Milwaukie can withdraw by a vote of the City Council, as provided in the 2008 IGA, or whether it must ask the NCPRD Board of Directors (which is comprised of the Board of County Commissioners) to withdraw. The city believes the former applies whereas the county argues the latter is required based on a legal decision related to Happy Valley’s attempted withdrawal from NCPRD a few years ago. Milwaukie believes the decision in the Happy Valley case does not apply to Milwaukie and that the provision in the IGA provides the clear and unambiguous process agreed upon by the city and NCPRD in 2008. The city and NCPRD engaged in mediation to explore whether an agreement for withdrawal could be reached independent of a decision on the 2008 IGA provision. The mediation did not produce an acceptable agreement for the city’s withdrawal, and the legal case remains pending.

