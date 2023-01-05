The purpose of this letter is to clarify some details about the cover story in the Dec. 28 issue of the Clackamas Review regarding Milwaukie’s possible withdrawal from the North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District (NCPRD). The Milwaukie City Council is considering whether or not to withdraw from NCPRD. In order to determine the process for withdrawal, the city filed a legal action in July asking the court to validate a provision in a 2008 intergovernmental agreement (IGA) between the city and NCPRD that provides the process required for the city to withdraw. The city believes the IGA provision controls and the county contends that it does not.
The basic question before the court is whether Milwaukie can withdraw by a vote of the City Council, as provided in the 2008 IGA, or whether it must ask the NCPRD Board of Directors (which is comprised of the Board of County Commissioners) to withdraw. The city believes the former applies whereas the county argues the latter is required based on a legal decision related to Happy Valley’s attempted withdrawal from NCPRD a few years ago. Milwaukie believes the decision in the Happy Valley case does not apply to Milwaukie and that the provision in the IGA provides the clear and unambiguous process agreed upon by the city and NCPRD in 2008. The city and NCPRD engaged in mediation to explore whether an agreement for withdrawal could be reached independent of a decision on the 2008 IGA provision. The mediation did not produce an acceptable agreement for the city’s withdrawal, and the legal case remains pending.
The matter that council considered putting on the ballot was not whether or not the city should withdraw from NCPRD. The ballot measure was seeking approval by Milwaukie voters of an assessment rate for the city to operate its own parks and recreation department if the city leaves the district. In December, the city withdrew that question from the March ballot in recognition that more conversation with Milwaukie voters was needed.
The city is anxiously awaiting some clarity from the court, but in the meantime, I suggest that interested residents learn more about the reasons for considering establishment of our own parks department at ourmilwaukieparks.com. I expect that Milwaukie City Council members will be back out at neighborhood and other public meetings in the weeks and months ahead with more information and to discuss the city’s options.