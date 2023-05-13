The time is right for Imagine Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” noted Kim Wallace, the producer of the musical.
Disney’s live-action film version of the classic story opens May 26, but local audiences can see Imagine Theatre’s version May 19-21 at Milwaukie’s Chapel Theatre.
The director of the show is Jennifer Justman, the music director is Alec Martinez and the choreographer is Megan Hankland.
Noting that the musical has well-known songs and plenty of opportunities for the students to have lines, solos and featured dance roles, “we felt like it was a perfect choice to be our spring production,” Wallace said.
“The Little Mermaid Jr.” takes place in a magical underwater kingdom, where the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above.
But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.
Big production
Wallace noted that there are 31 students in the cast, along with five crew members. Both of the two leads Kora Chard, 13, who plays Ariel, and Jonas Hoyt, 14, who plays Prince Eric, have participated in Imagine Theatre shows before.
Chard has been in nine shows and, Wallace said, “every show she is in becomes her new favorite.”
What she likes best about playing Ariel is “how fun it is to have my own songs.”
“The Little Mermaid Jr.” is Hoyt’s fifth show with the group. His favorite part is the chemistry he shares with Grimsby, the character’s caretaker and confidant. This is not too surprising, as Grimsby is played by Hoyt’s brother, Wallace noted.
Cast members will perform to recorded music.
Challenges, rewards
“The most challenging part of putting the production together has been the timeline; we only had about seven weeks from auditions to opening,” Wallace said. She added that the cast had to quickly learn all of the songs, dances and scenes.
“The most rewarding part is seeing the growth of the students from auditions to now,” she said.
“It’s also wonderful to see new friendships develop throughout the show process,” Wallace said.
She added that audiences will “love seeing the kids performing a well-known show complete with the songs and dances.”