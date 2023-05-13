Little Mermaid Jr.

During a rehearsal for “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” Ariel (Kora Chard) and Prince Eric (Jonas Hoyt) enjoy a romantic moment. 

 Courtesy photo: Kim Wallace

The time is right for Imagine Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” noted Kim Wallace, the producer of the musical.

Disney’s live-action film version of the classic story opens May 26, but local audiences can see Imagine Theatre’s version May 19-21 at Milwaukie’s Chapel Theatre.