Chapel Theatre's upcoming Play Festival is not exactly short-attention span theater, but it is like the play version of reading a book of short stories, said director Corinn deTorres.

This play festival showcases writers and their short plays by matching them up with local directors and actors to carry out their work. Chapel Theatre Co. connects the plays with actors and directors and allows three weeks to rehearse before presenting the finished product. Each of the plays is only 10-minutes long and features two or three actors using a minimal set.