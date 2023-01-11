Chapel Theatre's upcoming Play Festival is not exactly short-attention span theater, but it is like the play version of reading a book of short stories, said director Corinn deTorres.
This play festival showcases writers and their short plays by matching them up with local directors and actors to carry out their work. Chapel Theatre Co. connects the plays with actors and directors and allows three weeks to rehearse before presenting the finished product. Each of the plays is only 10-minutes long and features two or three actors using a minimal set.
Community building
“This play festival is really about building community; it offers an opportunity for playwrights to get their work in front of an audience, for folks who are interested in trying out their hand at directing or for actors who are seeking more visibility,” deTorres said.
“It's also for more seasoned writers, directors and actors, as well; it's an opportunity for all of these folks to work together,” she added.
She noted that she and her husband, Illya deTorres, produced a filmed version of the play festival in 2021, but this is their first time putting together a live version of the event. In the past, Chapel Theatre hosted several nights of Portland’s Fertile Ground festival of local plays, but this year Fertile Ground will not take place.
“We had a spot in our calendar to do Fertile Ground, so we decided to move our play festival to that spot,” deTorres said.
Chapel Theatre hosts a full slate of works by other groups but the couple decided to put their creative energy behind one thing they could produce themselves, deTorres added. She noted that she is handling the logistics of the festival, while her husband is acting as artistic director and is directing one of the short plays.
10 plays
The 10 plays are a good mix of comedy and dramas, deTorres said, and they are suitable for all ages, although some of the subject matter might be a bit heavy for young children.
She said that one of the plays take place in an elevator, while another involves two people who are obsessed with Weird Al Yankovic. Others feature a woman talking to a robot, a cat and dog having a conversation, two men on the naked bike ride and an office comedy. More serious fare includes a play about an aging father, one about a drunk driver who drove into a ditch, a family drama about a grandmother and grandson and a political drama.
“We will present five plays one night and five the next night; it is possible to see all 10 but you need to pay attention to which nights you are buying tickets for,” deTorres said.
“If you would like to attend more than one night, enter code TwoNightPass at checkout for $10 off your second ticket,” she said.
“We are hoping to have voting for an audience favorite,” deTorres added.